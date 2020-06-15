CCC&TI Now Registering for Upcoming Job Training, Continuing Education Courses

HUDSON, NC (June 12, 2020) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is now registering for several upcoming Continuing Education courses, including workforce development, career training and general interest. Following is a schedule of upcoming courses:

Massage Therapy – Watauga Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus will offer a Massage Therapy course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday from July 6 to Dec. 15. This course is designed to prepare students for the certification examination required for the North Carolina licensure application process. The course will include anatomy and physiology, multiple massage styles, multiple therapy styles, ethics, North Carolina laws and regulations and wellness and self-care. Students who successfully complete this massage therapy training will receive three points toward competitive admission into the Physical Therapist Assistant program at CCC&TI. The cost of the class is $199. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Electrical Lineworker – Caldwell Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Electrical Lineworker Institute will offer an Electrical Lineworker I class on Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., from June 22 to Aug. 10 on the Caldwell Campus. The Electrical Lineworker Institute prepares students for a career as an apprentice for a Journeyman Lineworker. In this program, students will develop the knowledge and skills to install, operate, maintain and repair outdoor residential, commercial and industrial electrical systems, and associated power transmission lines. Studies include basic circuits, wiring practice, A.C. and D.C. controls, safety procedures and power lines. Instruction will combine classroom courses with laboratory hours with practical, hands-on training. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Furniture Technology Institute: Upholstery – Caldwell Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer an Upholstery class on Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., from June 17 to Sept. 14 in J-118 on the Caldwell Campus. The course is designed to provide the knowledge and skills necessary to become an entry-level upholsterer. In addition, students will learn the soft skills needed for employment. The course includes core skills, training in upholstery manufacturing concepts, tools and safety and training in employability skills, communication, problem solving and critical thinking. The cost of the class is $181. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Furniture Technology Institute: Sewing – Caldwell Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer a Sewing class on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., from Aug. 27 to Dec. 17 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus. Introduction to Industrial Sewing is designed to give students an understanding in the basic skills and techniques necessary to be an industrial sewer. The student will be trained in the manufacturing concepts, tools, safety and the communication skills that will help prepare them for a career as a sewer in various manufacturing settings. Emphasis is placed on machine operation, setup and maintenance, threading, sewing straight lines, corners, curves and welts. Upon completion, students should be able to set up and operate a variety of industrial sewing machines. The cost of the class is $181. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Truck Driver Training – Transportation and Public Services Center

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a 15-week Truck Driver Training evening class from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Friday, Aug. 19 to Dec. 10 at the Transportation and Public Services Center in Hudson. Orientation for the class will be July 28. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2380.

EPA Refrigerant Recovery/Recycling Certification – Caldwell Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer an EPA Refrigerated Recovery/Recycling Certification class on Saturday, Aug. 1 and Saturday, Aug. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in J-221. The 14-hour course will prepare technicians to take the CFC recovery/recycling certification examination, which is offered as a part of the course. The cost of the class is $71, plus $40 for the CFC Exam. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

HVAC I – Caldwell Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intro to HVAC (Level 1) on Mondays and Wednesdays from Sept. 2 through Dec. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in J-221. This course serves as the entry-level requirement for all other courses in the HVAC program. The curriculum focuses on basic carbon steel piping practices, basic copper and plastic piping practices, basic electricity, intro to heating, cooling, and air distribution systems, soldering and brazing and trade mathematics. Upon completion, students should be able to demonstrate an understanding of a basic HVAC system.

The cost of the class is $181. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

HVAC III – Caldwell Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer Advanced HVAC (Level 3) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 8 through Dec. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Caldwell Campus in J-221. This course will continue building upon the skills in the Intermediate HVAC Course. This course will focus on: fasteners, hardware and wiring terminations, control circuit and motor troubleshooting, accessories, cooling units, ductless and variable refrigerant flow systems, gas heating, heat pumps, oil heating, refrigeration systems and zoning. The cost of the class is $181. For more info or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Industrial Maintenance I – Caldwell Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intro to Industrial Maintenance (Level 1) on Mondays and Wednesdays from Sept. 2 through Dec. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in S-103. This course is designed to provide students with the fundamental knowledge and skills necessary to install, maintain, troubleshoot, and repair equipment found in a variety of industries. Designed for the “jack-of-all trades” technician, this course covers all five major areas of industrial maintenance knowledge: Electrical Maintenance, General Maintenance, Mechanical Maintenance, Preventative Maintenance and Welding. The cost of the class is $181. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Industrial Maintenance III – Caldwell Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Advanced Industrial Maintenance (Level 3) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 8 through Dec. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in S-103. This course will continue building upon the skills learned in the Introduction and Intermediate Industrial Maintenance courses. This course is designed to prepare students for entry-level employment as a multi-skilled maintenance technician responsible for assembling, installing, maintaining and repairing machinery used in the manufacturing or industrial environment. The cost of the class is $181. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Plumbing I – Caldwell Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intro to Plumbing (Level 1) from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 2 through Dec. 16 in J-221. This course serves as the entry-level requirement for all other courses in the Plumbing program. Topics include: standard plumbing tools, plumbing materials and fixtures used in basic plumbing systems. Upon completion, students should be able to demonstrate an understanding of a basic plumbing system. The cost of the class is $181. For more info or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Plumbing III – Caldwell Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Advanced Plumbing (Level 3) on from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 8 through Dec. 17 in J-221. This course will continue building upon the skills learned while taking the Intermediate Plumbing class. This course introduces advanced piping principles as they apply to the plumbing industry. Students learn to identify and use a variety of piping, fittings and materials in domestic water and drainage installations. The cost of the class is $181. For more info or to register, call 828-726-2242.

General Contractor License Prep – Caldwell Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer a General Contractor License Prep class Sept. 8 to Nov. 4 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This course prepares students for the General Contractor’s licensing examination with emphasis on blueprints, laws and regulations, employment security laws of NC and workers’ compensation. Upon successful completion of the course, students are eligible to sit for the NC Contractor’s licensing examination. Cost for the course is $181. For more information on this course or to register, call 828-726-2242