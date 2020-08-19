CCC&TI Now Registering for Upcoming Job Training, Continuing Education Courses

HUDSON, NC (August 19, 2020) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is now registering for several upcoming Continuing Education courses, including workforce development and career training. Following is a schedule of upcoming courses:

Furniture Technology Institute: Sewing

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer a Sewing class on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., from Aug. 27 to Dec. 17 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus. Introduction to Industrial Sewing is designed to give students an understanding in the basic skills and techniques necessary to be an industrial sewer. The student will be trained in the manufacturing concepts, tools, safety and the communication skills that will help prepare them for a career as a sewer in various manufacturing settings. Emphasis is placed on machine operation, setup and maintenance, threading, sewing straight lines, corners, curves and welts. Upon completion, students should be able to set up and operate a variety of industrial sewing machines. The cost of the class is $182. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Furniture Technology Institute: Upholstery

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer an Upholstery class on Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., from Sept. 21 to Dec. 16 in J-118 on the Caldwell Campus. The course is designed to provide the knowledge and skills necessary to become an entry-level upholsterer. In addition, students will learn the soft skills needed for employment. The course includes core skills, training in upholstery manufacturing concepts, tools and safety and training in employability skills, communication, problem solving and critical thinking. The cost of the class is $182. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Industrial Maintenance I

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intro to Industrial Maintenance (Level 1) on Mondays and Wednesdays from Sept. 2 through Dec. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in S-103. This course is designed to provide students with the fundamental knowledge and skills necessary to install, maintain, troubleshoot, and repair equipment found in a variety of industries. Designed for the “jack-of-all trades” technician, this course covers all five major areas of industrial maintenance knowledge: Electrical Maintenance, General Maintenance, Mechanical Maintenance, Preventative Maintenance and Welding. The cost of the class is $182. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Plumbing I

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intro to Plumbing (Level 1) from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 2 through Dec. 16 in J-221. This course serves as the entry-level requirement for all other courses in the Plumbing program. Topics include: standard plumbing tools, plumbing materials and fixtures used in basic plumbing systems. Upon completion, students should be able to demonstrate an understanding of a basic plumbing system. The cost of the class is $182. For more info or to register, call 828-726-2242.

General Contractor License Prep

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer a General Contractor License Prep class Sept. 8 to Nov. 4 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This course prepares students for the General Contractor’s licensing examination with emphasis on blueprints, laws and regulations, employment security laws of NC and workers’ compensation. Upon successful completion of the course, students are eligible to sit for the NC Contractor’s licensing examination. Cost for the course is $182. For more information on this course or to register, call 828-726-2242

General Contractor Continuing Education Class

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer General Contractor Continuing Education classes in Room 206 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir on the following dates:

• Saturday, Sept. 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Carolina General Statute 87-10.2 requires 8 hours of Continuing Education every year to renew a contractor license. These courses offer the 8-hour renewal class that includes the 2-hour Mandatory Course produced by the NCLBGC Board with information about changes in the laws and rules and other content applicable to general contracting along with 6 hours of Elective Courses. Upon successful completion of the course, students will be able to renew their contractor license. Cost for the course is $195. For more information on this course or to register, call 828-726-2242. Please note that all General Contractor Continuing Education must be completed by Nov. 30, 2020.