CCC&TI Now Registering for 2020 Job Training, Continuing Education Courses

HUDSON, NC (February 20, 2020) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is now registering for several upcoming Continuing Education courses, including workforce development, career training and general interest. Following is a schedule of upcoming courses:

Massage Therapy – Watauga Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus will offer a Massage Therapy course Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from April 27 to Nov. 4. This course is designed to prepare students for the certification examination required for the North Carolina licensure application process. The course will include anatomy and physiology, multiple massage styles, multiple therapy styles, ethics, North Carolina laws and regulations and wellness and self care. Students who successfully complete this massage therapy training will receive three points toward competitive admission into the Physical Therapist Assistant program at CCC&TI. The cost of the class is $199. For more information, or to register, call 828-297-3811.

Furniture Technology Institute – Automated Cutting

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer an Automated Cutting class beginning on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., from March 3 to May 28 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus. The cost of the class is $181. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

EPA Refrigerant Recovery/Recycling Certification – Caldwell Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer an EPA Refrigerated Recovery/Recycling Certification class on Saturday, April 4 and Saturday, April 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The 14-hour course will prepare technicians to take the CFC recovery/recycling certification examination, which is offered as a part of the course. The cost of the class is $71. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Aviation Ground School – Caldwell Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer Aviation Ground School: Pilots on Mondays and Wednesdays from April 20 through Aug. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Caldwell Campus. The cost of the class is $181. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

HVAC II – Caldwell Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intermediate HVAC (Level 2) on Mondays and Wednesdays from May 6 through Aug. 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The cost of the class is $181. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

HVAC III – Caldwell Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer Advanced HVAC (Level 3) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from May 7 through Aug. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the Caldwell Campus. The cost of the class is $181. For more info or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Industrial Maintenance II – Caldwell Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intermediate Industrial Maintenance (Level 2) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from May 7 through Aug. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This course is designed to provide students with entry-level skills with automation, blueprint/schematic reading, troubleshooting, problem-solving, electricity, welding, hydraulics and others. The cost of the class is $181. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Plumbing III – Caldwell Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Advanced Plumbing (Level 3) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from May 7 through Aug. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The cost of the class is $181. For more info or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Electrical Lineman I – Caldwell Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Electrical Lineman I Monday through Friday from March 9 to April 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This course will prepare students for a career as an apprentice to a Journeyman Lineman. The program will cover skills to install, operate, maintain and repair indoor and outdoor residential, commercial and industrial electrical systems as well as associated power transmission lines. The course is a mix of classroom hours and practical, hands-on training. The cost of the class is $1,091, which includes registration and required equipment. For more info or to register, call 828-726-2242.

OSHA-10 General Industry – Caldwell Campus

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer an OSHA-10 course on March 11 through March 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The 10-hour course will provide general awareness of recognizing, preventing and reporting hazards within general industry settings. Training will be conducted by an OSHA-authorized trainer. Upon full completion of the course, students will receive an official 10-hour General Industry Safety and Health completion card. The course will cover topics such as walking and working surfaces, emergency action plans, personal protection equipment and hazard communication. The cost of the class is $75. For more info, or to register, call 828-726-2242.