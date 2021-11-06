HUDSON, NC (November 5, 2021) — CCC&TI men’s basketball results from Friday, November 5, 2021.

Men’s Basketball vs. Motlow State Community College

Senators Tip-Off Classic at Morristown, TN

Caldwell 72 Motlow State 67

Caldwell 31 41

Motlow 29 38

Caldwell Scoring: Isaiah Pruett 16, Toyaz Solomon13, Shawn Nelson 12, Caleb Mauldin 7, RJ Black 6, Deonte Randolph 6, Amarie Elijah-Kirby 4,Kalib Baker 3, Charles Bryson 3, Derrick Quansah 2.

Motlow Scoring: Brandon Nichols 19, Nico Ashley 11, Yan Kankela 9, Filip Babic 8, Anthony Bowen 8, James Evans 8, Kolbe Gray 2, Tyler DuBose 2

Records: Caldwell 1-0, Motlow State 1-2

Next Game: Caldwell vs. Walters State, Saturday, November 6 at 5PM

Motlow State vs. Cape Fear, Saturday, November 6 at 3PM

(Senators Tip-Off Classic, hosted by Walters State, Morristown, TN)

