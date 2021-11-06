CCC&TI men’s basketball results
HUDSON, NC (November 5, 2021) — CCC&TI men’s basketball results from Friday, November 5, 2021.
Men’s Basketball vs. Motlow State Community College
Senators Tip-Off Classic at Morristown, TN
Caldwell 72 Motlow State 67
Caldwell 31 41
Motlow 29 38
Caldwell Scoring: Isaiah Pruett 16, Toyaz Solomon13, Shawn Nelson 12, Caleb Mauldin 7, RJ Black 6, Deonte Randolph 6, Amarie Elijah-Kirby 4,Kalib Baker 3, Charles Bryson 3, Derrick Quansah 2.
Motlow Scoring: Brandon Nichols 19, Nico Ashley 11, Yan Kankela 9, Filip Babic 8, Anthony Bowen 8, James Evans 8, Kolbe Gray 2, Tyler DuBose 2
Records: Caldwell 1-0, Motlow State 1-2
Next Game: Caldwell vs. Walters State, Saturday, November 6 at 5PM
Motlow State vs. Cape Fear, Saturday, November 6 at 3PM
(Senators Tip-Off Classic, hosted by Walters State, Morristown, TN)
