HUDSON, NC (November 10, 2021) — CCC&TI men’s basketball results from Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Men’s Basketball at Catawba Valley

Nov. 10, 2021 at Tarlton Complex

Caldwell 96

Catawba Valley 84

Caldwell 48 48

Catawba Valley 49 35

Caldwell Scoring: Toyaz Soloman 20, Charles Bryson 12, Shawn Nelson 11, RJ Black 9, Kalib Baker 8, Amarie Elijah-Kirby 8, Jordan Stinson 7, Caleb Mauldin 6, Isaiah Pruett 6, Deonte Randolph 6, Justin Hodges 3

Catawba Valley Scoring: Collin Lewis 21, Nasim Fuller 13, Shad Thomas 13, Darien Wynn 12, Demetrius Washington 10, Anthony Allen 8, Anthony Isbell 3, Timothy Brown 2, Daeron Smith 2

Records: Caldwell 3-0 Catawba Valley 1-2

Next Game: Caldwell vs. Andrew College at South Georgia State College, Nov. 19 at 6PM. CVCC home vs. Johnston Community College, Nov. 20 at 3PM.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

