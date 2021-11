HUDSON, NC (November 7, 2021) — CCC&TI men’s basketball results from Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Men’s Basketball vs. Walters State Community College

Senators Tip-Off Classic at Morristown, TN

Caldwell 89 Walters State 73

Caldwell 39 50

Walters State 35 38

Caldwell Scoring: Shawn Nelson 20, Caleb Mauldin 15, Toyaz Solomon 14, Amarie Elijah-Kirby 8, Deonte Randolph 7, Charles Bryson 6, Isaiah Pruett 6, Kalib Baker 5, RJ Black 3, Justin Hodges 3, Josh Dupree 2.

Walters State Scoring: De’Marius Boyd 21, Izaiah Bredwood 8, Isaiah Farrior 8, Ty Hurst 8, Destin Baker 6, Riley Cooper 6, Ronnie Thompson Jr, 6, Brandon Kabuya Mpoyi 4, Jared Carter 3, Javontay Rollings 3.

Records: Caldwell 2-0, Walters State 2-1.

Next Game for Caldwell: Wednesday, November 10 at Catawba Valley

