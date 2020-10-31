CCC&TI, Lees-McRae College Announce New Co-Admission Agreement

HUDSON, NC (October 28, 2020) — Leadership from Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute (CCC&TI) and Lees-McRae College have announced a new Guaranteed Admissions Program that creates seamless pathways for students who want to start at CCC&TI and continue their education at Lees-McRae.

The Guaranteed Admission Program (GAP) is designed to provide students affordable access to higher education and additional support services during their time at CCC&TI for a successful transition to Lees-McRae.

Providing a pathway for students who plan to earn a bachelor’s degree, the agreement will guarantee admission to Lees-McRae for CCC&TI students who complete certain two-year associate degrees. Students must meet academic requirements, which vary based on the program of study they plan to enter.

In addition, CCC&TI students who enroll full-time at Lees-McRae will automatically qualify for the Lees-McRae’s New Horizon Transfer Scholarship. Awards are based on academic performance and range from $2,000 up to $14,000 per academic year.

The new agreements take affect for the Spring 2021 semester.

Joined by Lees-McRae College President Dr. Herbert L. King for the signing ceremony on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson Tuesday, CCC&TI President Dr. Mark Poarch expressed gratitude for the opportunities that the agreement will provide to local students. “Helping students on their way to a four-year degree is a big part of what we do and these agreements are critical,” said Poarch. “Partnerships like this are paving the way for more local students to reach their educational goals.”

Students seeking additional information on the CCC&TI, Lees-McRae Guaranteed Admission Program can contact Director of Enrollment Management Dennis Seagle at 828-726-2705, Student Engagement and Educational Partnerships Executive Director Jeff Link at 828-726-2606 or Watauga Campus Student Services Director Dr. Kim Van Wie at 828-297-2185.