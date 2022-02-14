CCC&TI Instructor Earns MESH Certificate

HUDSON, NC (February 14, 2022) – Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute Workforce Development Instructor and Trainer Tim Wallace recently earned his Manager of Environmental Safety and Health (MESH) certificate.

The certificate is awarded to those who complete 100 hours of continuing education through the Safety and Health Council of North Carolina, the NC Department of Labor and NC State University.

“We commend Mr. Wallace’s efforts to meet high standards of proficiency in the environmental, safety and health field through substantial professional experience, training and superior performance,” said Wendy Laing, Director of Industry Expansion Solutions (IES) Professional Learning at NC State.

For CCC&TI and its Continuing Education students, Wallace’s obtainment of this nationally recognized standard helps the college better serve local businesses and industries by providing certified safety training.

CCC&TI congratulates Tim Wallace on earning the MESH certificate. For more information on Continuing Education and Workforce Development opportunities at CCC&TI, call 828-726-2242 or visit www.cccti.edu.

