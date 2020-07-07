CCC&TI Honors Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) Graduates

HUDSON, NC (July 6, 2020) — In a July 2 outdoor ceremony at the Transportation and Public Services Center in Hudson, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute honored a new group of Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) graduates. Six cadets completed more than 640 hours of training and successfully completed a rigorous physical exam as well as the standardized state tests. The group achieved a 100-percent passage rate. Graduates, pictured left to right, with BLET class awards in parenthesis, are: (front row) Jon Ellis of Hudson, Nathaniel Hahn of Hudson (Class Leader), Kaitlyn Townsend of Hudson, Caleb Reece of Sawmills (Top Overall Fitness, Top Police Officer Physical Abilities Test and Most Improved Fitness), Jessica Fail of Boone and Thomas Wilson of Lenoir (Top Academics, Top Driver and Top Gun). The Fall 2020 BLET class begins on Aug. 10. To apply, please contact Program Director Andy Day at 828-726-2750. The deadline to apply is Aug. 3.