CCC&TI Foundation Community Campaign Begins

HUDSON, NC (March 17, 2022) – The Foundation of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute held its Annual Fund Campaign kickoff luncheon on Tuesday, March 15 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. It was the first in-person campaign kickoff since 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in 2021.

Featuring community leaders, campaign volunteers, and college faculty and administrators, the event starts fundraising efforts for the Foundation’s Annual Fund Drive. Peg Broyhill, Chair of the Foundation’s Board of Directors, offered opening remarks and welcomed the crowd of supporters. Broyhill also announced the goal for this year’s campaign as $400,000, the highest to date for the campaign.

Broyhill’s remarks were followed by a video featuring community leaders who spoke on the impact that the college has on the community. The video included remarks from Caldwell County Emergency Services Director Chief Dino DiBernardi, Granite Falls Police Chief Chris Jenkins, Blue Ridge Energy CEO Doug Johnson, Caldwell UNC Healthcare Nursing Recruiter Lisa Keller, and Hudson Mayor Janet Winkler. Each expressed their gratitude for the impact that CCC&TI has on the greater community and in their individual service areas. “The value of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute to Caldwell County EMS is immense. From Corporate and Continuing Ed all the way to the advanced and higher education component for our EMS employees,” said DiBernardi. “Over 90 percent of our employees receive their initial education through Caldwell Community College and 100 percent of our employees receive their continuing education at CCC&TI, and that includes everything from the basic level training to advanced training including critical care and community paramedicine.”

CCC&TI President Dr. Mark Poarch was not in attendance at the event due to the Cobra Mens Basketball Team’s participation in the NJCAA National Basketball Championship Tournament in Kansas. However, Poarch addressed the group in a pre-recorded message. “As you know, this past year’s Annual Fund theme was ‘The Community’s College.’ That theme resonated with our community and they responded with a record-breaking annual fund drive during the middle of a global pandemic,” said Poarch. “That theme has carried over to this year’s Annual Fund Drive but also has become the tagline for the college. We truly are the community’s college.” Poarch went on to stress the importance of the Annual Fund and community support in removing barriers to education including providing tuition, textbooks, childcare and transportation support. “We want these students to know that they have an avenue to a better future at CCC&TI. Thanks to your continued support, CCC&TI will continue to be the community’s college and a beacon of hope for all those that we serve.”

Two student scholarship recipients also spoke at the event. Nuclear Medicine student and Lenoir native Ishmael Dula thanked the Foundation and the donors for their support in helping him reach his educational goals. “I am honored to be speaking to you all today who have graciously helped me along my journey here at CCC&TI,” said Dula. “I would like to thank the Foundation and the donors for their commitment to helping the students of this institution realize their dreams and see their future endeavors become a reality…Your generosity and your commitment to education have really meant a lot to me…I hope one day to find myself in the position to help other students the way that you have helped me.”

CCC&TI student Roberta Hewitt is studying Human Services Technology with an emphasis on Mental Health. Hewitt shared that she was recently homeless following the death of her mother and spent six months at the Women’s Shelter Home in Lenoir. While at the shelter, Hewitt enrolled at CCC&TI and is now living on her own once again. “I am so thankful for the funds that I have received… These scholarships helped ease my fears about how I would cover my books and tuition… I never thought I would have enough money to make it through college,” said Hewitt. “Most people have some family for financial support. I have none. So these scholarships have made a world of difference and have given many opportunities to me that would not be there without them.”

Broyhill introduced each of the team captains for this year’s campaign. They are Barbara Freiman, Guy Walters, Joan McGee, Deborah Murray, Dr. Mark Poarch, Mary Frances Sullivan, Peg Broyhill and Wade Wilmouth.

Foundation Executive Director Marla Christie recognized the faculty and staff members at CCC&TI, who kicked off their portion of the campaign in February. To date, the employee campaign has raised more than $28,000 and employees are continuing their efforts.

Christie also announced that a newly endowed scholarship has been created in memory of Matt Malloy, a much-loved CCC&TI Communications Instructor who passed away in December. Malloy was very supportive of the Foundation over the years having served on the Scholarship Committee and as an Annual Fund Campaign Co-Chair. Christie announced that employees, students, friends, and family members have given more than $13,000 to endow the Matt Malloy Memorial Scholarship.

Christie also thanked CCC&TI students, who are also working to raise money for the campaign. The Student Government Association is hosting several fundraising events on both campuses and throughout the community and will continue to raise funds throughout the semester.

Board priorities for this year’s campaign include funding for scholarships, the Dream Award Program, childcare, student emergencies, academic support, a new adult learner initiative and professional development.

For more information on the Foundation of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, or to make a gift to the Annual Fund Drive, visit www.cccti.edu/donate or contact the Foundation Office at 828-726-2260.

