CCC&TI Foundation Community Campaign Begins

HUDSON, NC (March 4, 2021) — The Foundation of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute held its first virtual Annual Fund Drive Campaign kickoff event on Tuesday, March 2 featuring community leaders and students. Over 50 board members, campaign volunteers, college faculty and administrators were in attendance.

The event starts fundraising efforts for the Foundation’s 2021 Annual Fund Drive. Despite restricted gatherings, the Foundation is mobilizing efforts to continue its traditional campaign encouraging online donations and help from nearly 50 volunteers to spread the message.

Peg Broyhill, Chair of the Foundation’s Board of Directors, offered opening remarks and welcomed those attending online. Broyhill announced that the theme for this year’s campaign is “CCC&TI: The Community’s College,” and that it will focus on ways that the college has positively impacted the community at large. The Foundation Board has set a goal of $385,000 for this year’s effort. Priorities for the fund drive include scholarships, student aid, the Dream program and academic support.

In support of this year’s campaign, a video was created featuring several community leaders who each shared their thoughts on the impact the college has on the community. The video featured: President/CEO of Caldwell UNC Healthcare, Laura Easton; Superintendent of Watauga County Schools, Dr. Scott Elliott; Vice President of Human Resources, Bernhardt Furniture Co., William Howard, III; President/CEO, Boone Chamber of Commerce, David Jackson; and Manager, First Citizens Bank – Lenoir, Mark Transou.

Each leader shared their thoughts on the impact of the college in the community. “I love this year’s campaign theme, ‘The Community’s College’ because that’s exactly what it is and what it has been since the mid-60s,” said Howard. “I can’t think of a single entity more deserving of our financial support than the college and its Foundation because it truly can impact people’s lives and make a real difference in an individual’s life and their family’s life. What a wonderful way to give back to the community that we live in.”

Deborah Murray, Vice Chair of the Foundation and Executive Director of the Caldwell County Economic Development Commission, spoke to the group about the value of CCC&TI in the community and touched on all that the college was able to accomplish during the last year despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Murray touched on stable enrollment numbers, resources and tools supplied by the college to area students during lockdown, the completion of the Paul H. Broyhill Center for Advanced Technologies and progress made on the new lineworker training facility. Murray also noted that CCC&TI health sciences faculty and students are currently volunteering in the community to help with COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

“All community colleges are not equal. The very best community college is one that meets the community’s needs for today and tomorrow and one that is supported by the community it serves,” said Murray. “I’m compelled to ask you to think of this campaign in a different way. Don’t treat it like any other year, just another fundraiser. When you think about what all this institution accomplished in the last year, it’s unbelievable. I hope you all will reciprocate with a generous and unrestricted gift for this year’s campaign.”

CCC&TI President Dr. Mark Poarch also shared comments with the group. “Our mission as a community college has never been more important than it has been over the last year,” said Poarch. “But we have weathered the storm and kept a laser focus on student success and serving the community. The community believes in us and is still counting on us.”

Those in attendance also saw a video featuring three CCC&TI students who received scholarships or assistance through the Foundation. Caylan Johnson, a Medical Assisting student at CCC&TI, lost her home and all of her belongings in a fire in January. The Foundation’s Emergency Assistance Fund was able to help Johnson replace her textbooks and supplies as well as the laptop that was destroyed in the fire so that she could continue her studies.

Students and scholarship recipients Meredythe Galliher and Jennifer De La Sancha were also featured in the video. “I think if the donors could actually see the students that they’re impacting, I think they would be moved to tears. CCC&TI has such a diverse student body. We have people that are single parents, people who are living alone who are just trying to build a better life for themselves,” said Galliher. “It’s amazing to see how relieved students are when they find out they’re getting that financial assistance.”

Broyhill introduced each of the team captains for this year’s campaign. They are Barbara Freiman, Guy Walters, Wayne Keller, Joan McGee, Deborah Murray, Dr. Mark Poarch, Mary Frances Sullivan, Peg Broyhill and Wade Wilmoth.

Foundation Executive Director Marla Christie recognized the faculty and staff members at CCC&TI, who kicked off their portion of the campaign in February. To date, the employee campaign has raised more than $28,000 and employees are continuing their efforts.

CCC&TI students are also working to raise money for the campaign. The Student Government Association has raised $1,400 thus far for the campaign through various efforts.

For more information on the Foundation of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, or to make a gift to the Annual Fund Drive, visit www.cccti.edu/pledge or contact the Foundation Office at 828-726-2260.