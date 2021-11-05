CCC&TI Foundation Celebrates 86 New Dream Award Recipients

HUDSON, NC (November 5, 2021) — Nearly 90 students from Caldwell and Watauga counties took their first steps toward being college graduates as the Foundation of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute hosted its annual Dream Award ceremony at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir on Wednesday.

Unable to host the traditional annual event in 2020 due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, the Foundation of CCC&TI decided to honor two years’ worth of Dream scholars in one ceremony. The Dream Award, which ensures free tuition for local students to attend CCC&TI upon graduation from high school, was presented to 86 middle school students from Caldwell and Watauga counties.

Dream Award recipients are selected from among sixth-grade students in Caldwell and Watauga counties. Those selected must be first-generation college students who have demonstrated academic achievement and civic involvement, and who have the potential to succeed. The program, which is funded through private donations to the Foundation, has presented awards to 1,364 students since its inception in 1989.

CCC&TI President Dr. Mark Poarch opened the ceremony by welcoming scholars, their families and guests. “I’d like to be one of the first to congratulate you on receiving this award. Congratulations to the class of 2026 and class of 2027,” Poarch said. He also recognized members of CCC&TI’s Board of Trustees who were in attendance for the event, and thanked other community leaders, including school officials from Caldwell and Watauga counties.

Peg Broyhill, Chairwoman of the CCC&TI Foundation, congratulated the group and recognized her fellow Foundation Board members and CCC&TI administrators as well as various county school officials, local organizations, civic groups, churches and clubs whose contributions help make the program possible.

She gave special thanks for endowments and grants made possible by the Broyhill Family Foundation, the Coffey Foundation, the Granite Falls High School Class of 1963, the Hogan Family Foundation and the Rose and Dwight Church Family. She also recognized Dr. Tony Deal, retired Executive Vice President and Vice President of Student Services at CCC&TI, who introduced the idea of the Dream Award more than 30 years ago.

“You are the first in your families to attend college and now you will have the opportunity to lead the way for generations to come,” Broyhill said. “We look forward to seeing you shine and hearing about your successes in the future.”

Dena Holman, Vice President of Student Services at CCC&TI, provided a history of the program and encouraged recipients to make the most of the opportunity.

“With the promise of college in sight, now is the time to start setting your goals and dreaming of your future,” Holman said. “We encourage you to never stop dreaming and never let anybody tell you that you can’t do something.”

Holman then introduced guest speakers Irene Caldwell, a 2015 CCC&TI graduate, and Stephanie Reeves, a 2021 CCC&TI graduate. Both told event guests about how attending CCC&TI has changed their lives and offered advice on succeeding as a first-generation college student.

Caldwell shared her story of overcoming health issues at 41, enrolling at CCC&TI and how it impacted her life. “Be willing to take chances,” she urged the group. “You can’t do anything if you don’t take the chance. Go for it.”

Reeves, who now works in the corporate office at Blue Ridge Energy, shared how she was scared to go to college, but found the help she needed at CCC&TI to be successful. “CCC&TI is the place where your dreams can become a reality,” she said. “I owe everything to CCC&TI because they believed in me. And it’s the same belief that they have in each of you.”

To conclude the ceremony, Dream recipients introduced themselves to the audience and shared their career goals, while Holman read comments from their Dream nominations.

2020 Dream Award Recipients

Helen Abarado, Collettsville School

Ciara Angove, William Lenoir Middle School

Victoria Ashley, Cove Creek School

Savannah Auton, Valle Crucis School

James Bates, Oak Hill School

Dominick Becht, Oak Hill School

Alaina Church, Granite Falls Middle School *Debbie Yount Dream Award Recipient

Parker Coffey, Granite Falls Middle School

Braxtyn Conn, Granite Falls Middle School

Samantha Contreras, Hudson Middle School

Cameron Crawford, William Lenoir Middle School

Thomas Deiters, Parkway School

Hailey Dunn, Hardin Park School

Corbin Forbes, Collettsville School

Kyleigh Ford, Blowing Rock School

Colton Greene, Hudson Middle School

Leah Greene, Happy Valley School

Yessi Guzman, Gamewell Middle School

Marissa Harmon, Bethel School

Katelynn Johnston, Kings Creek School

Aaliyha Kirby, Collettsville School

Antony Mendez Alcaraz, Cove Creek School

Merrix Oakes, Bethel School

Velkan Ortiz Coronel, Collettsville School

Samuel Palma, Gamewell Middle School *Dr. Tony Deal Dream Award Recipient

Josiah Pope, Kings Creek School

Olivia Ray, Green Valley School

Sophie Reece, Mabel School

Ashlin Rudisill, Granite Falls Middle School

Hannah Sheffey, Cove Creek School *Optimist Club of Boone Dream Award

Marisah Sluder, Bethel School

Cadence Smith, Green Valley School

Presley Smith, Happy Valley School *Dwight and Rose Church Dream Award

Sarah Spann, Oak Hill School

Kaegan Stough, Kings Creek School

Steven Tran, Hardin Park School

Juan Valdovinos-Lemus, Valle Crucis School

Lilah Vestey, Valle Crucis School

Declan Warlick, Happy Valley School

Lia Washington, William Lenoir Middle School

Amber Watson, Parkway School *Optimist Club of Boone Dream Award

Saydie Weaver, Mabel School

Dorian Whitehead, Blowing Rock School

Mackenzie Wishion, Gamewell Middle School

Chloe Woody, Hudson Middle School

2021 Dream Award Recipients

Tristan Barlow, Granite Falls Middle School *Debbie Yount Dream Award

Zain Benfield, Mabel School

Liberty Bolick, Hudson Middle School

Jonathan Botello, Parkway School

Kalani Brown, Hardin Park School

Madison Caldwell, Collettsville School

Ava Carignan, Valle Crucis School

Josephine Cornett, Valle Crucis School

Lillian Crosswell, Blowing Rock School

Crawley Dawkins-Young, Hudson Middle School

Isabelle Diaz Torres, Kings Creek School

Karsyn Drum, Hudson Middle School

Kathryn Drum, Gamewell Middle School

Layah Dula, William Lenoir Middle School

Jasmin Flores Valencia, Granite Falls Middle School

Jeralyn Gonzalez, Bethel School

Emile Greer, Green Valley School

Courtney Hartley, Collettsville School

Morgan Hensley, Hudson Middle School

Kaitlynn Hinson, Happy Valley School

Charles Hubbard, Parkway School

Aliese Isaacs, Parkway School

Charles Kerley, Bethel School

Aaliah Macias, William Lenoir Middle School

Mario Martinez-Munoz, William Lenoir Middle School *Dr. Tony Deal Dream Award

Emma Miller, Green Valley School

Valerie Miranda-Mejia, Blowing Rock School

Stephanie Morales-Mendez, Cove Creek School

Lucas Palmer, Gamewell Middle School

Emma Parsons, Granite Falls Middle School

Brodi Pope, Happy Valley School

Christopher Ruiz Alegria, Hardin Park School

Claudia Sapon Baran, Hardin Park School

Lyla Swanson, Collettsville School

Caleb Triplett, Kings Creek School

Jaiden Watson, Happy Valley School

Leah Watson, Kings Creek School

Matthew Weiss, Gamewell Middle School

Zachary Westpfahl, Mabel School

Presli Wood, Cove Creek School

Sierra Wood, Happy Valley School *Dwight and Rose Church Dream Award

