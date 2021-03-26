CCC&TI Foundation Accepting Applications for Scholarships

HUDSON, NC (March 26, 2021) — The Foundation of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is now accepting applications for a variety of scholarships for students attending or planning to attend CCC&TI.

The scholarships are funded by donations to the Foundation and offer awards from $250 up to $2,500 for students. The application deadline is April 16.

To be eligible for scholarships, students must have completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and must have an admissions application on file with CCC&TI or be a current or returning student.

For more information or to apply for a scholarship, visit www.cccti.edu/scholarships or call 828-726-2260.