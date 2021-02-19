CCC&TI Cobra Athletics: Statement Concerning Fan Attendance for Outdoor Events…

HUDSON, NC (February 19, 2021) — In accordance with NC Governor Roy Cooper’s current executive order, 100 spectators will be allowed to enter the venues to watch baseball and softball games. At this time, spectators from opposing teams are encouraged to not attend games. Spectators attending events will be asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Amendments to this protocol will be made by the administration and reevaluated on a regular basis upon local, state, and federal regulations and guidance. Admission to games will be $5.

Fan attendance to men’s and women’s basketball games will remain closed to the public. This is due to COVID protocols in place with the spacing of team benches.

Athletic contests are being streamed on the Caldwell Cobra Athletics Facebook page: www.facebook.com/CaldwellCobras