CCC&TI Cobra Athletics Men’s Basketball Schedule

HUDSON, NC (November 1, 2021) — Men’s Basketball will begin regular season play this coming weekend at the Senators Tip Off Classic, hosted by Walters State Community College in Morristown, TN. The Cobras will play the Motlow State Community College Bucks of Tullahoma, TN at 8:00 PM on Friday, November 5. The Cobras return to action on Saturday, November 6 at 5:00 PM when they face Walters State.

