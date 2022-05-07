CCC&TI Club Inducts New Members

HUDSON, NC (May 5, 2022) – Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) recently held an induction ceremony for new members.

The event, held Friday, April 29 on CCC&TI’s Caldwell Campus, was the culmination of nearly a year of training and attending events for members. The society is open to students who maintain a specific grade point average and who are invited to join by the chapter’s advisor, however students do not become full-fledged members until completing a series of requirements. Requirements include an orientation session, attending a leadership training day, participating in at least three of the organization’s speaker broadcast events, and attending at least three Success Networking Team meetings. In total, 58 students were officially inducted into the club during the ceremony.

NSLS President Taylor Ivosic opened the ceremony and welcomed students and their guests to the event.

Impact Leader Awards were presented to several faculty and staff members during the ceremony. Director of TRIO Programs Emily Garrison, Director of Records and Registration Beth Holland, Assistant Writing and Academic Support Mel Rhoney, Jr. and Director of Student Activities Kim Lackey each received special recognition and an Impact Leader Award certificate.

Each new student member in attendance was then recognized and received their membership packet, plaque and NSLS membership pin.

CCC&TI congratulates the newest members of the National Society of Leadership and Success.

2021 – 2022

National Society of Leadership and Success Inductees

CCC&TI Chapter

Charles Anderson

William Barnes

Emily Billings

Sheree Billiter

Sandra Bowers

Christopher Cardwell

Antonio Chumbimuni

Hailey Church

Jennifer Church

Samya Dula

Angel Eldreth

Elizabeth Farmer

Mirian Garcia Del Valle

Magdeline Gragg

Jayme Greene

Camden Hawn

Roberta Hewitt

Kelsey Jackson

Chase Jarvis

Lucy Khang

Stephanie Martinez

Victoria Mayol

Ruby Minish

Bryce Mitchem

Joseluis Morales

Natalie Osborne

Katalyn Pfeifer

Adilene Ramirez Cordero

Maria Resendiz

Lisa Reynolds

Savannah Rhea

Damarie Rodriguez Mojica

Chelsea Sorrow

Shakira Thomas

Daniel Ward

Mason Woodrow

Michael Workman

Aliyah Wright

Kehaulani Ziegler

