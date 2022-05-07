CCC&TI Club Inducts New Members
HUDSON, NC (May 5, 2022) – Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) recently held an induction ceremony for new members.
The event, held Friday, April 29 on CCC&TI’s Caldwell Campus, was the culmination of nearly a year of training and attending events for members. The society is open to students who maintain a specific grade point average and who are invited to join by the chapter’s advisor, however students do not become full-fledged members until completing a series of requirements. Requirements include an orientation session, attending a leadership training day, participating in at least three of the organization’s speaker broadcast events, and attending at least three Success Networking Team meetings. In total, 58 students were officially inducted into the club during the ceremony.
NSLS President Taylor Ivosic opened the ceremony and welcomed students and their guests to the event.
Impact Leader Awards were presented to several faculty and staff members during the ceremony. Director of TRIO Programs Emily Garrison, Director of Records and Registration Beth Holland, Assistant Writing and Academic Support Mel Rhoney, Jr. and Director of Student Activities Kim Lackey each received special recognition and an Impact Leader Award certificate.
Each new student member in attendance was then recognized and received their membership packet, plaque and NSLS membership pin.
CCC&TI congratulates the newest members of the National Society of Leadership and Success.
2021 – 2022
National Society of Leadership and Success Inductees
CCC&TI Chapter
Charles Anderson
William Barnes
Emily Billings
Sheree Billiter
Sandra Bowers
Christopher Cardwell
Antonio Chumbimuni
Hailey Church
Jennifer Church
Samya Dula
Angel Eldreth
Elizabeth Farmer
Mirian Garcia Del Valle
Magdeline Gragg
Jayme Greene
Camden Hawn
Roberta Hewitt
Kelsey Jackson
Chase Jarvis
Lucy Khang
Stephanie Martinez
Victoria Mayol
Ruby Minish
Bryce Mitchem
Joseluis Morales
Natalie Osborne
Katalyn Pfeifer
Adilene Ramirez Cordero
Maria Resendiz
Lisa Reynolds
Savannah Rhea
Damarie Rodriguez Mojica
Chelsea Sorrow
Shakira Thomas
Daniel Ward
Mason Woodrow
Michael Workman
Aliyah Wright
Kehaulani Ziegler
