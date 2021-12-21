CCC&TI Celebrates Truck Driver Training Program Graduates

HUDSON, NC (December 21, 2021) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated two classes of students from the Truck Driver Training program during a recent completion ceremony at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir.

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated 21 students from the Truck Driver Training program evening class during a recent completion ceremony at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. Pictured are: (front row, left to right) Austin Burnett of Hickory, Christopher Wilson of Lenoir, Kevon Wilson of Lenoir, Dahavean Helton of Lenoir, Zackery Arrington of Granite Falls, Christopher Ferguson of Lenoir, Jeffrey Hairston of Wilkes County; (back row, left to right) David Van Horne of Vale, Michael Shronce of Granite Falls, Matthew Gragg of Boone, Martin Ollis, Jr. of Morganton, Jay Taylor, Jr. of Hudson, Scott Barrier of Morganton, Joshua Hoppes of Granite Falls, Riley McNeill of Granite Falls and Ryan Marsh of Statesville. Not pictured: Olman Alpizar, Elias Amaya, Austin Denny, Stephen King and Anthony Ramos Murillo.

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated 26 students from the Truck Driver Training program day class during a recent completion ceremony at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. Pictured are: (front row, left to right) Juan Corpening of Lenoir, Christopher Jackson of Hickory, William Gondeck of Millers Creek, Lasasha Steptoe of Lenoir, Gavyn Alexander of Statesville, Jamila Lowman of Morganton, Auriyon Patterson of Lenoir, Merementsi Chabaku of Conover, Quincy Hernandez-Acosta of Conover, Samuel England of Newton, Wagner Bispo Do Monte of Hickory and Patrick Dodenhoff of Connelly Springs; (back row, left to right) Esteban Morales of Morganton, Gregory Riddle Morganton, Jalon Tate of Lenoir, Tyler Shivers of Lenoir, Clifford Mendosa of Lenoir, Craig McKay of Morganton, John Austin of Asheville, Rocky Sigmon of Granite Falls, Jacob Jenkins of Lenoir, Dillon Carlton of Statesville, Sarah Monday of Conover, Kimberly Smith of Taylorsville, Jerica Crisp of Hickory and Xavier Harris of Utica, N.Y.

CCC&TI Truck Driver Training classes are offered in Buncombe, Caldwell, Gaston, Halifax, Haywood, Rowan, Rutherford, Vance and Yadkin counties. Tuition assistance is available for those who qualify. The next Truck Driver Training classes in Hudson with available seats are scheduled for Jan. 24 to May 11, meeting Monday through Friday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and March 15 to May 18, meeting Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To register for Truck Driver Training at CCC&TI or for information on class schedules, please call 828-726-2380 or visit www.cccti.edu.

