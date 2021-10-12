CCC&TI Celebrates Truck Driver Training Program Graduates

HUDSON, NC (October 12, 2021) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated 14 students from the Truck Driver Training program during a recent completion ceremony at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. Pictured are: (front row, left to right) Jonathan Church of Lenoir, Gaither Hendrix, Jr. of Lenoir, Greisy Torres of Hickory, Edward Linder of Newton, Richard Connor of Taylorsville, Jacob Thompson of Jonesville and Karl Smith of Morganton; (back row, left to right) Christopher Wood of Lenoir, Dylan Cox of Dudley Shoals, Ken Hall of Hickory, Thomas Hamilton of Clemmons, Thomas Snyder of Wilkesboro, Jeremy Jordan of Morganton and Lance Whisnant of Hickory.

CCC&TI Truck Driver Training classes are offered in Buncombe, Caldwell, Gaston, Halifax, Haywood, Rowan, Rutherford, Vance and Yadkin counties. Tuition assistance is available for those who qualify. The next Truck Driver Training classes in Hudson with available seats are scheduled for Jan. 4 to March 9, meeting Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Jan. 24 to May 11, meeting Monday through Friday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. To register for Truck Driver Training at CCC&TI or for information on class schedules, please call 828-726-2380 or visit www.cccti.edu.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!