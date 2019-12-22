CCC&TI Celebrates Truck Driver Training Program Graduates

HUDSON, NC (December 19, 2019) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated 16 students from the Truck Driver Training program during a completion ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. The participating students included: (front row, left to right) Alexander Roten of Miller’s Creek, Benjamin Brohm of Lenoir, Jesse Mask of Hudson, Billie Choate of Lincolnton, Sonja Bristol of Rutherfordton, Thomas Clark Jr. of Dudley Shoals, Walter Puerto of Lenoir and Johnny Zimmerman of Connelly Springs; (back row, left to right) Marcus Johnson of Union Mills, Dillon Moretz of Taylorsville, Ricky Stewart of Hudson, Jocquin Smith of Lenoir, Martin Livengood of Kannapolis, Thomas Paisley of Lenoir and Brian Greene of Lenoir. Not pictured: Jamie Hinson. CCC&TI Truck Driver Training classes are offered in Avery, Caldwell, Forsyth, Gaston, Henderson, Richmond, Rowan, Rutherford, Union and Yadkin counties. Tuition assistance is available for those who qualify. The next Truck Driver Training classes in Hudson with available seats are scheduled for Jan. 27 to May 13, meeting Monday through Friday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and March 16 to May 19, meeting Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To register for Truck Driver Training at CCC&TI or for information on class schedules, please call 828-726-2380 or visit www.cccti.edu.