CCC&TI Celebrates New Class Of Electrical Linemen

HUDSON, NC (February 26, 2020) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated a new class of Electrical Lineworkers with a completion ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. Front row, left to right, Zachary Grant of Hickory, Lucas Hoyle of Grace Chapel, Hunter Ingle of Dudley Shoals, Jonathan Lowery of Morganton, Michael Nealen of Bethlehem and Justin Price of Boomer; Back row, left to right, Joshua Boozer of Granite Falls, Brendan Brittain of Granite Falls, Elijah Brooks of Lenoir, Jacob Church of Collettsville, Trenton Ford of Lenoir and Caleb Gammon of Lenoir.