CCC&TI Celebrates New Class Of Electrical Linemen

HUDSON, NC (January 28, 2022) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated a new class of Electrical Lineworkers with a completion ceremony on Friday, Jan. 28 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. Front row, left to right, Luke Gettys of Statesville, Robert Marler of Morganton, Finley Hodges of Boone, Hunter Taylor of Morganton, Garrett Hensley of Morganton and Brock Hohnholt of Guernsey, Wyo.; back row, left to right, Jake Cline of Lincoln County, Dace Kirby of Granite Falls, Joshua Price of Hudson, Hunter Abernethy of Sawmills, Desmond Hedrick of Morganton and Barrett Gragg of Lincoln County. The next Electrical Lineworker classes with available seats begin Feb. 21 (evening class) or April 4 (daytime class). To register or for more information, call 828-726-2242.

