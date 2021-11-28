CCC&TI Celebrates New Class Of Electrical Linemen

HUDSON, NC (November 24, 2021) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated a new class of Electrical Lineworkers with a completion ceremony on Wednesday, November 24 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. Front row, left to right, Zachirah Brock of San Diego, Calif., Anthony Collins of Lenoir, Erik Crowder of Mooresville, Kolby Hart of Granite Falls and Christopher Huffman of Icard; back row, left to right, Jacob Taylor of Lenoir, Zachary Rhea of Hudson, Nicholas Powell of Morganton and Jonathan McKinney of Marion. The next Electrical Lineworker classes with available seats begin February 7 (daytime class) or February 21 (evening class). To register or for more information, call 828-726-2242.

