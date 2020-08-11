CCC&TI Celebrates Graduates at Outdoor, Drop-In Event

HUDSON, NC (August 10, 2020) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute hosted a ceremony to honor a total of 562 college graduates and 79 high school equivalency graduates during an informal, outdoor event on Saturday morning, Aug. 8, on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson.

The traditional graduation ceremonies had been scheduled for May 7 and May 8 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center but were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With restrictions on large gatherings remaining in place, college officials decided to host an outdoor ceremony with social distancing and face covering requirements so the Class of 2020 would not miss out on the recognition it had earned.

“It was a great day for our graduates and the institution,” CCC&TI President Dr. Mark Poarch said. “Our faculty and staff pulled together to make the event possible, and did a great job making it special for our students and their families.”

In a drop-in format from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., graduates arrived on campus in their cap and gown, then were honored individually as their name was announced over speakers and they marched to a makeshift stage. They were greeted by Poarch and were able to pose for photos.

Following the ceremony, CCC&TI shifted its focus back to the Fall Semester, which begins on Monday, Aug. 17. Final Registration for the Fall Semester will be Tuesday, Aug. 11. For information on registering for the Fall Semester, please call 828-726-2200.