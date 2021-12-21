CCC&TI Celebrates First BioWork Students

HUDSON, NC (December 21, 2021) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated the first group of students to complete the new BioWork Process Technician course during a ceremony on Monday, December 20th on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson.

The 20-week course is designed to prepare students for entry-level process technician jobs in bioprocess manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing and chemical manufacturing. The first class launched in August 2021 as part of the college’s push to provide workforce development support to the area’s biopharmaceutical industry. As part of that effort, CCC&TI also launched a 2-year Biopharmaceutical Technology associate degree program, the only one available west of Raleigh.

Eight students, some already working in the industry, completed the first course and were at Monday’s ceremony with their families, college officials and representatives from local pharmaceutical companies, Exela Pharma Sciences and Stallergenes Greer.

Dates for the next BioWork Process Technician course will be announced in early 2021. Additional information about the program is available on the college’s website at: www.cccti.edu/Programs/BioWork.asp

