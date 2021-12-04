CCC&TI celebrated new Massage Therapy graduates

HUDSON, NC (December 3, 2021) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated new Massage Therapy graduates on Wednesday, Dec. 1 on the Watauga Campus in Boone with a completion ceremony. Pictured, left to right, are: (front row) Cayden Macemore of Wilkesboro, Zenaido V. Gutierrez, II, of Lenoir, Molly R. Poulter of Taylorsville, Hannah Michels of Boone, Danielle Blake Soule of Boone and instructor Amy Swink; (back row) Instructor Marshal Hartley, Humberto Quiroga of Boone, David L. Gray of Boone, Lexi Blevins of Lansing, Caylan Lee Sunshine Johnson of Lenoir, Aria F. Cardwell of Boone and Laura Hampton Greene of Boone. CCC&TI is now registering for the next Massage Therapy class, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and each third Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Feb. 2, 2022 to Feb. 22, 2023 on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. This course is designed to prepare students for the certification examination required for the North Carolina licensure application process. The course will include anatomy and physiology, multiple massage styles, multiple therapy styles, ethics, North Carolina laws and regulations in addition to wellness and self-care. The cost of the class is $200. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.

