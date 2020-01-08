CCC&TI Celebrate New Class Of Electrical Linemen

HUDSON, NC (January 8, 2020) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated a new class of Electrical Linemen with a completion ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. Front row, left to right, Chase Foutz of Forest, Va., Austin Greene of Lenoir, Bryan Griffin of Hickory, Landon Cornett of Granite Falls and Isaac Waters of Hudson; Back row, left to right, Dylan Fox of Taylorsville, John Branch of Morganton, Tyler Bowlin of Lenoir, Chris Warhurst of Lenoir, Trenton Young of Hickory, Daniel Zuniga of Morganton and Blake Lowman of Connelly Springs.