CCC&TI Campuses Will Remain Closed Through April 29

HUDSON, NC (March 31, 2020) — Based on state and federal guidance Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will keep its campuses closed through April 29. The suspension of classes that require in-person instruction also will continue until further notice.

Classes that were converted to online instruction beginning March 23 will continue as scheduled.

CCC&TI also has made the difficult decision to postpone 2020 curriculum and adult education graduation ceremonies until late summer. More details will be available as soon as the date is chosen.

For CCC&TI updates and announcements related to COVID-19, please visit www.cccti.edu/covid-19.