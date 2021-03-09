CCC&TI Caldwell Campus to Offer Community Cuisine Cooking Classes

HUDSON, NC (March 9, 2021) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will host a series of Community Cuisine cooking classes for adults beginning in March. The classes will be held in the culinary kitchen in K Building on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. Following are details regarding each class:

On Saturday, April 3, CCC&TI will offer the “Easter Brunch” culinary class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. Cost for the class is $60. Participants will get inside tips on egg cookery and will prepare Crab Cakes Benedict, smoked salmon with the perfect egg and shrimp and grits.

On Saturday, April 17, CCC&TI will offer the “The Far East” culinary class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. Cost for the class is $60. Participants will experience the flavors of Asia while exploring a variety of cuisines including Thai and Korean. Participants will prepare pad thai, fried rice, Vietnamese spring rolls and Korean bulgogi.

On Saturday, May 1, CCC&TI will offer “Soups and Quick Breads” culinary class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. Cost for the class is $60. Participants will learn the techniques for soup making and importance and building flavors while preparing farmer’s chowder, pasta e fajioli, chicken tortilla soup, corn bread and biscuits.

On Saturday, May 15, CCC&TI will offer the “Italian” culinary class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. Cost for the class is $60. Participants will prepare a variety of Italian dishes representing various regions including pesto with Focaccia bread, house made pasta with bolognaise, veal marsala and rabbit ragu.

For those interested in taking all of the courses, CCC&TI is offering a special discounted rate of $225 for those who sign up for all four one-day courses.

Participants will be able to enjoy their finished meals in the culinary kitchen at the end of the class, if time allows, or pack their dish to go to enjoy later. Participants will also receive recipe cards for the dishes prepared during the classes.

Space is limited for each class. Participants will be required to complete a health screening and temperature check prior to the start of each class and will also be required to wear a mask except when eating meals.

For more information or to register for any of these culinary offerings, call 828-726-2242 or visit www.cccti.edu.