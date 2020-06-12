CCC&TI Athletics – Spring 2020 Academic Honors

HUDSON, NC (June 11, 2020) — Region 10 has released the All-Academic honors for the spring 2020 semester. Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute had 40 of its 81 student-athletes receive All-Academic honors, with representatives from each sport in which CCC&TI participates (baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, and softball). Despite only fielding teams in four sports, CCC&TI had the fifth highest number of All-Academic honorees in Region 10. To be named All-Academic, student-athletes must participate in a sport that competes during the spring semester (baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, eSports, golf, softball, tennis, track/field, and wrestling), achieve a 3.0 grade point average, and passed 12 credit hours.

Thirty-two schools from Region 10 were represented on the All-Academic team as well as every spring sport. 739 student-athletes were awarded All-Academic honors for their accomplishments in the spring semester. To be named All-Academic, student-athletes must participate in a sport which competes during the spring semester (baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, eSports, golf, softball, tennis, track/field, and wrestling), achieve a 3.0 grade point average, and pass 12 credit hours. A complete list of Region 10’s All-Academic honorees can be found at region10sports.com/general/spring20.

Cobra Baseball had 26 student-athletes achieve All-Academic honors and the team’s overall spring GPA was 2.79. Men’s Basketball as a team had a spring GPA of 2.82 with five student-athletes named All-Academic. Women’s Basketball had three of its team members named All-Academic and had a 2.89 team GPA for the spring semester. Six members of the Softball team were named All-Academic, with the team posting a GPA of 2.96 for the spring semester. As a total, student-athletes at CCC&TI had a GPA of 2.87 for the spring semester.

In addition to the 40 student-athletes honored by Region 10, 12 student athletes made CCC&TI’s Dean’s List and six made the President’s List. Dean’s List honorees achieved a GPA of 3.50-3.99 while President’s List honorees have a 4.0 GPA.

Below is a list of Caldwell’s All-Academic honorees. Student-athletes who were named to the Dean’s List are noted with DL and student-athletes that achieved the President’s List are noted with PL.

