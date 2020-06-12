CCC&TI Athletics – Spring 2020 Academic Honors
HUDSON, NC (June 11, 2020) — Region 10 has released the All-Academic honors for the spring 2020 semester. Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute had 40 of its 81 student-athletes receive All-Academic honors, with representatives from each sport in which CCC&TI participates (baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, and softball). Despite only fielding teams in four sports, CCC&TI had the fifth highest number of All-Academic honorees in Region 10. To be named All-Academic, student-athletes must participate in a sport that competes during the spring semester (baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, eSports, golf, softball, tennis, track/field, and wrestling), achieve a 3.0 grade point average, and passed 12 credit hours.
Thirty-two schools from Region 10 were represented on the All-Academic team as well as every spring sport. 739 student-athletes were awarded All-Academic honors for their accomplishments in the spring semester. To be named All-Academic, student-athletes must participate in a sport which competes during the spring semester (baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, eSports, golf, softball, tennis, track/field, and wrestling), achieve a 3.0 grade point average, and pass 12 credit hours. A complete list of Region 10’s All-Academic honorees can be found at region10sports.com/general/spring20.
Cobra Baseball had 26 student-athletes achieve All-Academic honors and the team’s overall spring GPA was 2.79. Men’s Basketball as a team had a spring GPA of 2.82 with five student-athletes named All-Academic. Women’s Basketball had three of its team members named All-Academic and had a 2.89 team GPA for the spring semester. Six members of the Softball team were named All-Academic, with the team posting a GPA of 2.96 for the spring semester. As a total, student-athletes at CCC&TI had a GPA of 2.87 for the spring semester.
In addition to the 40 student-athletes honored by Region 10, 12 student athletes made CCC&TI’s Dean’s List and six made the President’s List. Dean’s List honorees achieved a GPA of 3.50-3.99 while President’s List honorees have a 4.0 GPA.
Below is a list of Caldwell’s All-Academic honorees. Student-athletes who were named to the Dean’s List are noted with DL and student-athletes that achieved the President’s List are noted with PL.
Austen Absher Baseball (DL)
Steven Bradley Baseball
Dalton Calloway Baseball
Jacob Campbell Baseball
Kameron Carver Baseball (DL)
Justin Chaffin Baseball (PL)
Connor Cingolani Baseball
Jack Colosimo Baseball
Darien Farley Baseball
Derek Finizio Baseball (DL)
Kevin Gonzalez Baseball (DL)
Jeremie Greene Baseball
Thaxton Isenhour Baseball (PL)
Levi Kiser Baseball
Rian Kussow Baseball (PL)
John Melton Baseball
Caleb Peschel Baseball
Davis Rhoney Baseball (DL)
Dillon Robinson Baseball
Logan Russell Baseball
Keaton Snethen Baseball (PL)
Jacob Speaks Baseball (PL)
Cody Strain Baseball (PL)
Christopher Usher Baseball
Jacob Walker Baseball
William Westbrock Baseball
Demitrios Dixon Basketball – Men (DL)
Jack Garrison Basketball – Men
Alex Linebarger Basketball – Men
Tyrell Mendenhall Basketball – Men
Moses Mupungu Basketball – Men
Savannah Coble Basketball – Women
Mikayla Hill Basketball – Women (DL)
Kendra Quarles Basketball – Women (DL)
Kloie Greene Softball (DL)
Ceslie James Softball (DL)
Kaylee Kanipe Softball (DL)
Logan McConnell Softball
Sara Profitt Softball (DL)
Jada Wilson Softball