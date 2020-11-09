CCC&TI Announces New Harold Coffey Scholarship

HUDSON, NC (November 9, 2020) — The Foundation of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute has announced a newly endowed scholarship in memory of Harold Coffey. Established by the Coffey Foundation, the competitive scholarship will reward some of the best and brightest local students who wish to pursue a technical degree or career.

The scholarship is merit-based and provides $2,500 annually to a graduate of Caldwell County Schools or a graduate of a certified Caldwell County home school who does not qualify for a Pell grant. The graduate must also have a minimum GPA of 3.5 and have demonstrated civic or community involvement. The scholarship provides funds to cover the cost of tuition, books and supplies for a student who plans to enroll in either an Associate in Science or Associate in Applied Science program of study at CCC&TI.

“The Foundation is grateful for the long-term support of the Coffey Foundation,” said Peg Broyhill, CCC&TI Foundation Board Chair. “We are honored with the gift of this prestigious scholarship, which is such a fitting tribute to Harold Coffey.”

The first Harold Coffey Scholarship was awarded this fall to South Caldwell High School graduate Elisha Greene of Hudson. Greene was involved in several extracurricular activities and also did volunteer work in the community, logging more than 50 hours as a volunteer with the local Humane Society. Greene also received a number of academic honors while in high school including a nomination for the Governor’s School and an appointment to the All County Band. In addition, he received the Academic Excellence Award for all four years of high school and graduated Summa Cum Laude. Greene is pursuing an Associate in Applied Science degree at CCC&TI and plans to transfer to a four-year university to pursue additional degrees in the computer science field.

Greene expressed his appreciation for the scholarship in a letter to the CCC&TI Foundation. “With the money received from this scholarship, I will now truly be able to explore the full extent of my career opportunities. I can assure you that every dollar of this scholarship will go to furthering my education in a meaningful way,” he said. “I thank you all for giving me this opportunity. It definitely means a lot, and with your generosity, I can now soar to new heights.”

Started by Harold Coffey in 1954, the Coffey Foundation has long served as a leader in the area in giving back to the residents of Caldwell County and improving the quality of life for all. For more information on the Harold Coffey Scholarship of the Foundation of CCC&TI, visit www.cccti.edu or call 828-726-2260.