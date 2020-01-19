CCC&TI Announces Name for New Training Facility

HUDSON, NC (January 17, 2020) — A familiar name will be prominently displayed at the corner of Pine Mountain Road and Hickory Boulevard in Hudson as part of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s efforts to provide a new training center for high-tech jobs.

Previously home to a Rite Aid pharmacy and acquired by the college in 2019, the 13,600-square-foot building will now be known as the Paul H. Broyhill Center for Advanced Technologies. The CCC&TI Board of Trustees approved the building name Wednesday at its regular monthly meeting in honor of Broyhill’s many years of support given to the institution and the community.

“We’re so thankful for the decades of support that Mr. Broyhill and his family have shown this institution,” said Dr. Mark Poarch, CCC&TI’s president. “The impact Mr. Broyhill has had on this community is immeasurable and having his name on a facility that will train the region’s workforce of the future is the perfect tribute.”

The Paul H. Broyhill Center for Advanced Technologies is scheduled to open in Summer 2020. Plans for the space include housing the college’s Engineering and Industrial Systems Technology programs, which include training in Mechanical Engineering, Machining and Mechatronics.

Remodeling of the building is underway and will convert it into a simulated factory environment with classrooms and high-tech equipment. In moving several of the college’s training programs to the new Center for Advanced Technologies, new classroom space will be created in existing campus facilities for additional training program expansion and creation.

“Responding to local industry needs is a top priority, and this project will allow us to accommodate additional programs and students in a variety of training programs,” Poarch said.