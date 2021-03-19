CCC&TI Announces Funds for Students Pursuing Firefighting, Emergency Management Careers

HUDSON, NC (March 19, 2021) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of North Carolina, has announced that funds are available to help cover training costs for students pursuing firefighting and emergency management careers.

Through the initiative, $500 stipends or $1,000 scholarships are available for students pursuing credits, certifications or degrees in the following CCC&TI programs or courses: Firefighter 1, Firefighter 2, N.C. Driver Operator Pumps, Emergency Vehicle Driver Certification or an Emergency Management Associate Degree.

The purpose of the initiative, funded by BCBS Foundation, is to assist North Carolina fire and rescue departments with recruitment and retention of firefighters. A particular emphasis is in supporting the recruitment and training of individuals in achieving their Firefighter I & II certifications to impact the number of firefighters within the state.

The BCBS Foundation Firefighter stipends and scholarships are intended to offset the out-of-pocket expenses such as materials, travel and personal expenses a student could incur in order to participate in training.

Students who plan to enroll in any of the designated programs can apply for funds. For more information or to apply, visit: www.cccti.edu/BCBSfire.