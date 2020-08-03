CCC&TI Announces Fall Semester Guidelines, Protocols

HUDSON, NC (August 3, 2020) — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute has announced new campus guidelines and protocols, which will take effect with the start of the fall semester on Aug. 17.

Knowing there are a lot of questions about how schools will deal with COVID-19 as students return to campus, CCC&TI President Dr. Mark Poarch said the new policies will help keep students and employees safe while ensuring that the college’s services are accessible.

“I’m proud of our students and employees, who showed tremendous flexibility and patience when COVID-19 changed our operations for the spring and summer semesters,” Poarch said. “We’ve learned a lot from the experience, and I believe it will make us a better institution as we adapt and respond to unprecedented challenges.”

In addition to offering more online and hybrid (a mix of online and in-person instruction) classes, CCC&TI will implement several new policies and changes for the fall semester due to COVID-19. The new guidelines and protocols include:

Requiring students, employees and visitors who have recently been exposed to positive cases of COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms to stay home.

Temperature scans will be required each day and wrist bands will be issued to indicate a person has been screened.

Requiring face coverings on campus – including classes, labs and public spaces.

Adding hand sanitizing stations across campuses and facilities.

Limiting class size and spacing classroom seating to allow for social distancing.

Increasing housekeeping staff as well as frequent cleaning/disinfecting.

Closing some areas of campus or limiting access to prevent large gatherings.

“Protecting our students, employees and the community, while providing an essential service, is our number one priority,” Poarch said.

Registration for the Fall Semester will continue through Aug. 11. Students who want to enroll may call 828-726-2200 (Caldwell) or 828-297-3811 (Watauga), stop by campus or visit www.cccti.edu/admissions

For additional information and details on CCC&TI’s new guidelines and protocols, please visit: www.cccti.edu/covid-19