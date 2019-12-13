CCC&TI Angel Tree project provides gifts

HUDSON, NC (December 12, 2019) — The North Carolina Association of Education Office Professionals (NCAEOP) chapter on the Caldwell Campus of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute in Hudson began distributing Christmas gifts for 27 local children on Thursday, Dec. 12 for its annual Angel Tree project. For 17 years, NCAEOP members have collected donations from CCC&TI faculty, staff, retirees, students and friends for its annual Angel Tree drive. The project provides gifts for the children of qualifying CCC&TI students. Pictured (from left to right) are: CCC&TI staff Stacy Styles, Sharon McCrary, Meredith Stutts, Candice Quackenbush, Connie Wilson, Sandra Reece and Tammy Greene.