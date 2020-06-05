CCC&TI Adds Three New Degree Programs for Fall 2020

HUDSON, NC (June 5, 2020) — Beginning in the Fall Semester, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer three new programs that will help local students prepare for in-demand careers.

In partnership with local pharmaceutical companies, CCC&TI leaders developed a 2-year Associate Degree in Biopharmaceutical Technology. It will be the only 2-year Biopharmaceutical Technology degree program available west of Raleigh.

The Biopharmaceutical Technology curriculum prepares individuals for employment in pharmaceutical manufacturing and related industries with an emphasis placed on manufacturing processes and quality assurance procedures. Employment opportunities include, but are not limited to: chemical quality assurance, microbiological quality assurance, product inspection, documentation review, manufacturing and product/process validation.

The curriculum was designed with input from local pharmaceutical companies Exela Pharma Sciences, Stallergenes Greer and BioNutra, which plans to open a facility in Lenoir. The companies also helped with the design of a Biopharmaceutical Technology lab that’s currently under construction in J Building on the Caldwell Campus. The program will launch in the Fall Semester of 2020.

To help with a statewide teacher shortage, CCC&TI also has added two new Associate Degree programs that will pave the way for students who want to earn a 4-year degree in Education.

Approved May 20 by the CCC&TI Board of Trustees, the Associate in Arts in Teacher Preparation and Associate in Science in Teacher Preparation will launch Fall Semester of 2020. Students who complete either degree can transfer as juniors to University of North Carolina institutions or North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities to complete their 4-year degree. The Teacher Preparation degrees will be offered on the Caldwell Campus, Watauga Campus and online.

Students can make advising appointments by calling 828-726-2200 (Caldwell Campus) or 828-297-3811 (Watauga Campus). New student registration for the Fall Semester starts on June 24. The Fall Semester begins on Aug. 17.