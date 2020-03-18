CCC&TI Online Instruction Resumes March 23; Campuses Will Close Through March 31

HUDSON, NC (March 18, 2020) — Based on state and federal guidance Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will close its campuses beginning at 5 p.m., Thursday, March 19 and remaining closed through March 31. CCC&TI also will suspend classes that require in-person instruction until further notice.

CCC&TI is working to convert as many Spring Semester courses as possible to an online format. Those classes will resume beginning March 23. Instructors will contact students with details on how individual classes will be impacted.

While CCC&TI’s campuses are closed, student support services will be available online. Included in those services are: admissions, advising, financial aid, tutoring, writing center, library, TRIO, student activities and distance learning support. The CCC&TI website also will have resources that allow students to ask questions and to help with the transition to online instruction.

Students who lack access to home Internet or devices needed to complete online courses, should communicate that issue to their instructor.

For CCC&TI updates and announcements related to COVID-19, please visit www.cccti.edu/covid-19.