Cause of Death in January 5, 2020 Lenoir Structure Fire Determined

LENOIR, NC (January 10, 2020) — Medical Examiners have determined the cause of death of the resident who was found deceased in a Sunday morning structure fire. The autopsy performed on Frankie Prestwood, 29 of 3905 Orlando’s Way, Lenoir, NC, found that Mr. Prestwood died by suicide, prior to being impacted by the results of the early morning fire.

Two other occupants self-evacuated after noticing smoke conditions in the home, and each were unharmed by the fire. The firefighter who was treated for burns sustained in the fire, is healing well, and no lasting physical effects are expected.

The Caldwell County Fire Marshal’s Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation have completed the origin and cause investigation related to the fire. The area origin of the fire was determined to be in the middle of the victim’s bedroom, adjacent to where the victim was located, and the cause of the fire is officially listed as undetermined, due to the inability to rule out multiple potential sources of ignition, which included: improperly discarded smoking material, combustible materials in contact with a heating source, and a fire by human hands.

Caldwell County Emergency Services reminds residents to:

* Install smoke detectors on every floor and in every bedroom.

* Test your smoke detectors every month by the pressing the “test” button.

* Ensure every person in your home understands and practices your home fire escape plan twice a year.

Suicide Prevention Information

Approximately 45,000 people die by suicide each year

in the United States.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and may be experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact

the National Suicide Prevention Life line at

1-800-273-8255(TALK)

Or www.nimh.nih.gov/health/topics/suicide-prevention/index.shtml

Or Call 911