Cathy Stafford joins the staff of Bush and Associates

LENOIR, NC (March 31, 2020) — Cathy Stafford has joined the staff of Bush and Associates as Office Assistant. Mrs. Stafford specializes in assisting clients with claims and billing issues and other general service issues. She previously worked at the Baptist Children’s Home in Lenoir as well as in other local customer service positions.

Bush and Associates specializes in insurance products for Caldwell County and the Unifour area. They offer products such as Medicare Supplements, Individual Health, Dental, Vision, Life, Group Employee Benefits and other insurance products.

They are located at 916 Wilkesboro Blvd. in Lenoir. For more information, call (828) 754-2601, email quotes@bushandassociates.net or log onto www.mynchealthplan.com.