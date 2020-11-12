CATAWBA COUNTY DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY

NEWTON, NC (November 12, 2020) — Catawba County Board of Commissioners Chair Randy Isenhower has declared a State of Emergency in Catawba County effective at 8:00 a.m. today due to excessive rain causing flooding, power outages, road closures and hazardous conditions.

The declaration enables Catawba County Emergency Services to implement coordinated response and recovery efforts in all affected unincorporated areas of the county in alignment with the Catawba County Emergency Operations Plan and in collaboration with emergency response partners.