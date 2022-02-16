Cast Announced and Tickets on sale for Spring Musical at the HUB

HUDSON, NC (February 16, 2022) – The cast has been announced for the 30th Town of Hudson Dinner Theatre Production. The rollicking musical, “Cotton Patch Gospel,” will be presented in the HUB Station Theatre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 31st, April 1st, 2nd, 7th, 8th and 9th. Tickets are now on sale.

“Cotton Patch Gospel” is adapted from the book, “The Cotton Patch Version of Matthew and John” by Dr. Clarence Jordan, a Baptist Minister, New Testament Greek Scholar and Founder of the Koinonia Farm in Georgia. It is from here that the Habitat for Humanity program was developed. “Cotton Patch Gospel” sets the gospel in modern times in Georgia and is billed as “The Greatest Story Every Retold.” The show features the last music and lyrics written by Harry Chapin before his untimely death.

Director Keith Smith says, “This is a beautiful rendering of the gospel, both funny and reverent, with beautiful, inspiring and clever music and lyrics.”

The show is dinner theatre and will be catered by Dan’l Boone Inn. Dinner is served at 6:30 PM with the show to follow at 7:30 PM. Tickets can be purchased in one of three ways: go by the HUB Station Box Office at 145 Cedar Valley Road in Hudson, call (828) 726-8871 or go online to tix.com. Tickets are $35.00 for dinner and the show, $17.50 for the show only. This show is sponsored by McCreary Modern and by a grassroots grant from the Caldwell County Arts Council. For more information, please call (828) 726-8871.

Photo by Randy Bumgarner

Standing back row, left to right: Joe Icard, Charles Hicks, Terry Edwards, Trev Moore, Adam Love, Charlie Finkel, Adam Lowery, Kevin Parrish, Randy McCall

Middle Row, left to right: Tammy Haigler, Kris Gibson, Bob Kogut, Dick Hull, Ken Thwing, Glen Neal, Peter Bost, Andrew Casturao

Front Row seated, left to right: Ashley Causby-Hicks, Anne Wepner, Bethany Baumgardner-Kirby, Luke Paruch, Carolyn Icard, Keith Smith, Winkie Hall, Susie McCall, Tracy Love,

Mary Colby, Tera Enloe

