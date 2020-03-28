Carolyn Cook Craig celebrated her 102nd birthday on March 26th

Happy Birthday Carolyn!!!

Carolyn Cook Craig was born on March 26, 1918 to Oliver and Ella Cook. She was one of six children, Artie Mae, Fred, Almeta, Sherman, Wilson and herself. She lived in Hudson until she met and married her husband Floyd Craig and then moved to Granite Falls off the JM Craig Road. They were married 74 years and had five children, Dennis, Wayne, Wanda, Fred and Mildred. Over the years she has lost her husband Floyd, and two sons Dennis and Wayne.

She is a member of Union Grove Baptist Church and worked in the Children’s Department as a Sunday School teacher and then later became the secretary for the department. She was the GA leader for many years and also a choir member. She loves to play her harp and she can still play the piano. When you go to visit her, she loves to sing to you.

She was employed at Belk’s in Lenoir for thirty years until her retirement. She loved her job, the people she worked with and the customers meant so much to her.

She is such an inspiration to all her family. She can sit and tell you all kinds of stories from her being a young child and helping take care of here brothers and sisters while her mom and dad went out to the fields to work. She loves to tell stories from her early elementary school days to her life today.

On Thursday, March 26, 2020 she celebrated her 102nd birthday! The family wants to wish her the best birthday and hope she has many more.

Write up and photographs provided by Susan Neel (write up by Susan’s mother)