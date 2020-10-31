Care You Deserve: Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care

LENOIR, NC (October 27, 2020) — In today’s cookie cutter world, it is sometimes difficult to find places where the individual and their needs and wants come first. Caldwell Hospice has been one of those places for more than 38 years. As the area’s oldest community-owned, not-for-profit hospice provider, Caldwell Hospice has a strong foundation of experience and quality—care the community has come to trust and depend on. In fact, more than 90% of patients and/or family members say they would recommend Caldwell Hospice to others based on the care they received, a number that is well above the national average of 84 percent and one of the highest in western North Carolina.

“Care You Deserve is more than a tagline for us,” says CEO Cathy Swanson. “At Caldwell Hospice, patients and families are more than a diagnosis and a prognosis. They are people, they are our neighbors, and we care for them with the attention and respect we would want for our own families.”

Using a holistic approach that addresses the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of each person, Caldwell Hospice patients are assigned a care team consisting of a physician, registered nurse, certified nursing assistant, medical social worker, chaplain and volunteer, if desired. Together, the patient, family and care team develop a customized plan that helps the patient achieve what is important to them.

Caldwell Hospice provides 24-hour on-call staff, expert symptom management, specialized cardiac and pulmonary resources , dementia care resources, veteran resources, counseling resources, community grief resources as well as an array of therapies including physical, speech, occupational, massage, and aromatherapy among others.

Care is provided anywhere the patient calls home, whether that is a private residence, assisted living or skilled nursing facility or hospital. Additionally, Caldwell Hospice operates two patient care facilities—one in Lenoir and another in Hudson—both providing acute, respite and residential care.

The cost of hospice care is covered by Medicare/Medicaid and most private insurances. However, Caldwell Hospice provides services regardless of ability to pay so families never have to worry that their loved one may not receive the care they need and deserve due to a lack of money. Strong community support makes this pledge possible and is just another unique aspect of their patient-driven focus.

The best time to learn about hospice or non-hospice palliative medicine—and to make plans for the kind of care you or a loved one would want—is before you are faced with a medical crisis. One of the most frequent comments heard from families is…‘Why did we wait so long before calling hospice?’.

Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care joins thousands of providers around the country in observing National Hospice and Palliative Care Month in November. The special designation gives hospices the opportunity to inform and educate their communities about the role this unique and individualized type of care offers patient and families.

For more information about resources available to you and your family, call 828.754.0101 or 1.844.MY.JOURNEY. Ask to speak to someone in the referral center and let Caldwell Hospice know who needs help. Do not worry about having all the details before you call. They will help to determine which are the best resources available to you.