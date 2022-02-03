Calling Young Basketball Fans: Summer Camp Scholarships Available for Middle School Students

LENOIR, NC (February 2, 2022) — Each year, Blue Ridge Energy offers rising sixth- and seventh-grade students the chance to win a full scholarship to one of North Carolina’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives’ all-expense-paid summer basketball camps at UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State University.

Young men can apply for the June 18-22 Carolina Basketball Camp at UNC-Chapel Hill. Young ladies can apply to attend the June 19-22 Wolfpack Women’s Basketball Camp at N.C. State University in Raleigh.

Students who are selected will join around 50 other rising sixth and seventh graders from across the state at the basketball camps. Now in its 19th year, the scholarship program demonstrates the electric cooperatives’ commitment to building a brighter future through continued support for education and community programs.

Since 2003, Blue Ridge Energy has sponsored several dozen scholarships that have helped young athletes develop fundamental skills and improve athletic performance. The camps also demonstrate one of the cooperative’s core values: commitment to community.

The deadline for applications is March 31. Applicants will be judged on their academics, extra-curricular activities and accompanying essay. Students may submit an application online at br.energy/bbcamp.

For general information, contact Tasha Rountree, director of community relations at 1-800-451-5474, Ext 3294 or trountree@blueridgeenergy.com.

Blue Ridge Energy is a cooperative utility serving some 78,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, Avery, Wilkes and Alexander counties. For more information, visit www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.

