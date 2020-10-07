Call for Sculpture Artists

LENOIR, NC (October 7, 2020) — The Caldwell Arts Council and the City of Lenoir, NC seek sculptors to participate in Tucker’s Gallery, an outdoor sculpture sales gallery with three-dimensional artwork mounted in 12 pedestal-planters in downtown Lenoir for up to one year. Artists receive stipends for delivery and retrieval of sculptural art, and sculptures may be sold with 30% commission to the Caldwell Arts Council.

Interested sculptors will find the application form and more details at www.caldwellarts.com or by calling 828-754-2486.