Caldwell UNC Health Care, the Caldwell County Health Department and the Hickory Crawdads Baseball Club to Host COVID-19 Testing Site at the LP Fans Stadium

HICKORY, NC (January 26, 2022) — Caldwell UNC Health Care, the Caldwell County Health Department and the Hickory Crawdads Baseball Club will host a COVID-19 testing site located at the L.P. Fans Stadium in Hickory, North Carolina beginning Friday Jan. 28, 2022. The testing site is made possible by support from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). All operations of this testing site will be managed by Optum, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group.

This testing site has the capacity to administer 200 PCR tests per day. The testing done by this site will bring much needed relief to clinics and practices in the area by providing another option for community members to be tested for COVID-19. Results of the PCR tests can be expected 72 hours after testing.

To receive a PCR test at this site, arrive at the following address:

L.P. Frans Stadium

2500 Clement Blvd NW

Hickory, NC 28601

If you would like to receive a test, there is no need to make an appointment as walk-ins will be accepted. The testing site will be open from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday. The testing site will be open from January 28, 2022 to March 25, 2022.

