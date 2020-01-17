Caldwell UNC Health Care Quarterly Sunshine Award Winner

LENOIR, NC (January 15, 2020) — Congratulations to Donna Storie, CNA, the latest recipient of our quarterly Sunshine Award winner, given for outstanding patient care by a Certified Nursing Assistant.

Sunshine stands for: Someone who is Understanding, Never say never, Supportive, Helpful, Inspiring, Nurturing and Empathetic.

In photo: Janice Eller, Clinical Nurse III, Donna Storie, CNA; Rebecca Smith, VP COO and Dana Watson, Clinical Nurse Manager.