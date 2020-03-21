Caldwell UNC Health Care Implements COVID-19 Plan Diagnostic Respiratory Clinic

LENOIR, NC (March 21, 2020) — Caldwell UNC Health Care Implemented a COVID-19 Plan Diagnostic Respiratory Clinic on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

“Patients who suspect they may have COVID-19 (cough, shortness of breath, or are concerned they may have been exposed to COVID-19) should first call their primary care provider for screening. If the patient does not have a physician they may call one of our urgent care locations. Once screened, the patient will be instructed regarding further recommended action. If appropriate, the patient will be referred to the drive-through Respiratory Diagnostic Clinic.

Hours of operation for the Caldwell UNC Diagnostic Respiratory Clinic are Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 7:30pm and Saturday and Sunday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. These hours are subject to change.

Should any patient experience a medical emergency they should call 911 or visit the Emergency Department.

Caldwell UNC Health Care has established the above process for screening and treatment to assure the best care possible and to prioritize those patients who have the most urgent need.”…Caldwell UNC Health Care

Important Note: As the above statement mentions, you must call your primary care provider or an urgent care first. We cannot provide you with any further information including the location of the clinic. Take Care, Mark Jackson (Caldwell Journal)