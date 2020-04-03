CALDWELL UNC HEALTH CARE Expands Respiratory Diagnostic Clinic Services

LENOIR, NC (April 3, 2020) — Since opening the Caldwell UNC Health Care Respiratory Diagnostic Clinic (RDC) in late March hundreds of patients have been evaluated and/or tested for COVID-19.

Patients who are experiencing new or worsening signs and symptoms of a respiratory illness – cough, fever, shortness of breath – may present for evaluation without a referral at the drive-through RDC.

Services offered at the RDC have now been expanded. Patients visiting the RDC who need additional diagnostic evaluation and care for a respiratory illness can now be seen onsite in a Primary Care tent staffed by physicians and advanced care providers.

In addition, a Pediatric tent has been added to the RDC for both testing and further diagnostic evaluation/care of a respiratory illness. This area will be staffed by pediatricians and pediatric advanced care providers.

The Caldwell UNC Respiratory Diagnostic Clinic is located at 1031 Morganton Boulevard, SW, Lenoir, NC. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 7:30pm and Saturday and Sunday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. These hours are subject to change.

Patients experiencing non-emergency symptoms unrelated to Covid-19 may seek care at one of our PLUS Urgent Care locations. A complete list of these locations, hours and self-scheduling options can be found at www.caldwellmemorial.org. Any patient experiencing a medical emergency should call 911 or visit the Emergency Department.