CALDWELL UNC HEALTH CARE Closes Respiratory Diagnostic Clinic in Granite Falls

GRANITE FALLS, NC (November 9, 2021) — Caldwell UNC Health Care has permanently closed its Respiratory Diagnostic Clinic (RDC) located at RiverCrest Medical Park in Granite Falls effective November 5, 2021.

The decision to close the RDC at the RiverCrest location comes as the numbers of patients requesting testing has declined due to the increase in COVID vaccinations and as overall infection rates have fallen.

Patients experiencing non-emergency symptoms unrelated to Covid-19 may seek care at one of our PLUS Urgent Care locations. A complete list of these locations, hours and self-scheduling options can be found at www.caldwellmemorial.org.

Any patient experiencing a medical emergency should call 911 or visit the Emergency Department.

