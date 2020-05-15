Caldwell Students Awarded Scholarships from Blue Ridge Energy

LENOIR, NC (May 12, 2020) — Blue Ridge Energy recently awarded $32,000 in college scholarships to nine students across its service area who are seeking to further their academic goals. The scholarships are part of the Blue Ridge Energy Leadership Track program which is designed to help high school students better prepare for acceptance into the college of their dreams. In Caldwell County, three students received a total of $9,000.

The recipients are:

Caitlin Finley, daughter of Clarence Joey and Debbie Finley, $4,000 to attend Western Carolina University;

Mason Herman, son of John and Tamara Letterman, $3,000 to attend Western Carolina University;

Riley Houck, son of Carey Houck and Ingrid Link, $2,000 to attend St. John’s University.

From left to right: Caitlin Finley, Mason Herman and Riley Houck

Blue Ridge Energy Leadership Track students begin college preparations in their freshman or sophomore year and develop leadership skills while preparing for the college acceptance and scholarship interview process. Leadership Track students also receive real life skills like money management, social etiquette, and public speaking. As seniors, Leadership Track students are invited to apply for renewable scholarships worth up to $4,000 each.

This year marks the 61st year Blue Ridge has awarded college scholarships. To date, 485 area students and citizens have received $542,000 to help them attend the college of their choice.

For more information about the Blue Ridge Energy Leadership Track, visit our website, BlueRidgeEnergy.com and click on the “Community” tab or contact Grey Scheer, director of community relations, at (828) 759-8994 or gscheer@blueridgeenergy.com.

Blue Ridge Energy serves some 76,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, and Alleghany counties as well as parts of Wilkes, Avery, and Alexander counties. The cooperative also has two subsidiary companies, Blue Ridge Energy Propane and Fuels which serves residential and commercial customers, and RidgeLink, a business-to-business telecommunications and broadband provider.